Blackpool boss accuses players of lacking bravery as corners nightmare goes on in defeat at Mansfield Town
Forest loanee Jamie McDonnell netted twice in eight minutes, both from Regan Hendry corners early in the second half, and Bruce said: “It becomes a bit embarrassing.
“I have been in the game a long time and I don't think I have been involved in something like this where we can't defend simple straightforward corners.
“It is certainly our Achilles heel at the moment.
“We have worked it on practically every day. What we can't put into action is a bit of hunger, a bit of desire and a bit of courage to clear it.
“We have to seriously exam ourselves in that respect as it's not just happened once or twice, it's happened too many times to give ourselves a chance in a game in which there was nothing in it.
“It is frustrating and deeply disappointing.
“Every time the opposition has a corner we have a big issue with it.
“We have to question whether our players will put their head in where it hurts – it woud seem not. To defend a set piece you have to be brave.
“We huffed and puffed all night but didn't do the basics. If you come here and get a result of any type here it's always not a bad result, but we didn't show enough going the other way either.”
A tight first half ended with Lee Evans' handball giving Stags a penalty in stoppage time.
But Bailey Peacock-Farrell saved Will Evans spot kick superbly to his right and then Lee Evans hooked a Luke Bolton follow-up off the line.
However, on 47 minutes McDonnell then headed home directly from a corner at the far post and on 55 minutes poked home from the same place after a flick-on by Baily Cargill.
It was a third win in eight days for Mansfield after two opening defeats and boss Nige Clough said: “I thought we were very solid tonight and composed on the ball.
“I thought we were patient as well and had enough opportunities throughout the game to win it. We missed a penalty as well.
“Blackpool are a good team with some good players and are always a threat.
“But I thought the way we went about our business was good.
“We are still getting fit and we are still getting to know each other – so I think there is a lot more to come.
“It is very difficult to lose your first two games but I think we are a better team than last year and hopefully over the course of the next 40-odd games we will prove that.”