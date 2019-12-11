Bish worry after bash on the head

Neal Bishop.
Mansfield Town midfielder Neal Bishop hopes to be fit to face Crewe on Saturday after suffering delayed concussion last weekend.

“I got a whack in the first half. I didn't want to put my hand up and come off,” he said.

“But after the game in the dressing room, next thing I knew I had my head down the toilet throwing up.

“On the way home I didn't really remember much of the game to be honest.

“It was a strange one – probably just delayed concussion. I've never really had anything like it. I felt really groggy.”

Bishop added: “I have been going through the protocol we have to follow this week and I feel fine. I don't remember much of the game – which is probably a good thing.”