Birtley hails Clipstone display following big win at Lutterworth Athletic
Goals from Liam West, Jack Gibb and Charlie Taylor put the visitors in charge at the break, before two from Gaz Curtis sealed the impressive win.
Assistant Manager Birtley said: “It was our best performance for a few weeks. Really pleased with what we did with the ball today.
“We dominated possession and moved the ball very quickly, got in some good areas and created some good chances.
“We could have scored more goals but that is kind of getting ahead of ourselves. When you analyse it, we created a lot of chances in that game.
“But fair play to Lutterworth they kept going and kept working. Obviously going down to ten men is always difficult but they still kept working and created chances for themselves.”
The Cobras remain in 2nd place in the League, six points behind leaders Bourne Town, who also picked up three points at the weekend with a home win over Gedling MW.
Clipstone’s next game is a local derby away to Rainworth Miners Welfare on Tuesday 26 December, 12:30pm.
Birtley added: “It’s nice to have a local derby just after Christmas. It’s a bit stop-start at this time of year with the weather and stuff. We need to start building a bit of momentum now and picking up those points.
"This league is tough and nothing is a given. But the dressing room is up for it and we know what we want to achieve by the end of this season.”