Birmingham City extend contract of impressive Mansfield Town loanee Ryan Stirk
Championship side Birmingham City have extended impressive Mansfield Town loanee Ryan Stirk's contract by another season to the summer of 2023 at St Andrews.
The 21-year-old midfielder has been in excellent form for Nigel Clough's promotion-chasers this season, making 33 appearances and last weekend netting his second goal for the Stags in the 4-0 win at Scunthorpe United.
The Birmingham Academy graduate joined the Blues at the start of the last decade and signed a scholarship in 2017 before being handed a professional deal at the age of 17, a period that coincided with recognition in the Wales youth set-up that has seen him represent his nation up to U21 level so far.
Stirk also featured in 2018’s run to the FA Youth Cup semi-finals.
After making his first two professional Blues outings at the end of the 2020/21 season, Stirk switched to Mansfield last July for the current campaign and has won a regular place amid stiff midfield competition.