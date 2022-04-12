The 21-year-old midfielder has been in excellent form for Nigel Clough's promotion-chasers this season, making 33 appearances and last weekend netting his second goal for the Stags in the 4-0 win at Scunthorpe United.

The Birmingham Academy graduate joined the Blues at the start of the last decade and signed a scholarship in 2017 before being handed a professional deal at the age of 17, a period that coincided with recognition in the Wales youth set-up that has seen him represent his nation up to U21 level so far.

Stirk also featured in 2018’s run to the FA Youth Cup semi-finals.

Ryan Stirk celebrates his first half goal on Saturday.