Birmingham City boss Chris Davies believes 1-1 draw at Mansfield Town was a good point for his table-toppers

Birmingham City boss Chris Davies believes today's 1-1 draw was a good point, despite his table-toppers dominating much of the game.

The Blues, who had just won six of their last seven games, grabbed a 10th minute lead only to see a Lee Gregory free kick fly through their defensive wall to level after the break.

Stags even had chances to win it after that and stayed in the top four with the point.

“It is a good point in the bigger picture, but it feels like a defeat when you draw a game in the form we have been in,” said Davies.

“We have come away to a team that are right up there themselves and been the better team over the game and we're disappointed not to win.

“I thought we were very comfortable at half-time.

“We had dominated the first half and scored a good goal.

“We have a habit of conceding goals, which kicks us back into action.

“This time we scored early and I think then stopped being as menacing in looking for that second goal which leaves you treading a bit of a tightrope as, at 1-0, they can always get back into it.

“It is so important to get that second goal and kill the game off and today we didn't do that.

“We are not so arrogant as to think 1-0 is easy, we have to get ourselves in front, which we did and played some good football.”

On Gregory's strike, he said: “The equaliser was a poor one from our point of view as the ball went through our wall. It is something we have to learn from and improve.

“Then Mansfield's tails were up, although we did have a couple of chances we would normally score to win it. I would back both of the players to usually finish those chances.

“There wasn't much in it second half – it was quite tight and not enough to take the game away from Mansfield.”