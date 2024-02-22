They have watched Stags battle for automatic promotion all season after a highly impressive season.

Along the way there have been huge wins, two wins over Notts County, a cracking win at Stockport County and plenty more thrills along the way.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway was there every step of the way, covering Stags up and down the land.

Here are just some of their pictures of the fans from this aseason.

Let us know your favourite games, and moments of the season, and why

1 . Doncaster v Stags Mansfield Town fans watch the 2-2 draw at Doncaster on 15 August 2023. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

2 . Stags 0 Sutton 0 Mansfield Town fans ahead of the draw with Sutton United on 25 Mar 2023. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway Photo Sales

