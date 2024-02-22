News you can trust since 1952
Mansfield Town fans watched a stunning win for Stags.Mansfield Town fans watched a stunning win for Stags.
Big wins, lots of points and plenty of smiles: Here's 37 pictures from a season to remember so far for Mansfield Town fans

It’s been a season to remember so far for Stags fans.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 09:17 GMT
Updated 22nd Feb 2024, 13:43 GMT

They have watched Stags battle for automatic promotion all season after a highly impressive season.

Along the way there have been huge wins, two wins over Notts County, a cracking win at Stockport County and plenty more thrills along the way.

Match photographers Chris and Jeanette Holloway was there every step of the way, covering Stags up and down the land.

Here are just some of their pictures of the fans from this aseason.

Let us know your favourite games, and moments of the season, and why via our social media channels.

Get the latest Stags news, here.

Mansfield Town fans watch the 2-2 draw at Doncaster on 15 August 2023.

1. Doncaster v Stags

Mansfield Town fans watch the 2-2 draw at Doncaster on 15 August 2023. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans watch the 1-1 draw at Gillingham on 30 Sept 2023.

2. Gillingham v Stags

Mansfield Town fans watch the 1-1 draw at Gillingham on 30 Sept 2023. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans watch the 1-1 draw at Colchester United on 16 Sept 2023.

3. Colchester v Stags

Mansfield Town fans watch the 1-1 draw at Colchester United on 16 Sept 2023. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham on 4th November 2023.

4. Stags 1 Wrexham 2

Mansfield Town fans before the defeat to Wrexham on 4th November 2023. Photo: Chris and Jeanette Holloway

