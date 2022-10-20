Big week for Ollerton Town with Forest visit straight after big FA Vase clash

It is the first time that the Town have made the first round proper of the FA Vase in over a decade, and they face a tough task as they look to progress further in the competition, travelling to Herefordshire to take on Hellenic League Premier Division team Westfields.

The club are hoping to be backed by a strong support and coach travel is available for anyone looking to attend.

Ollerton will be hoping Saturday's 3-1 win over Nostell Miners Welfare sets them up nicely for the task.

Ollerton Town action - photo by Nigel Owen.

The side from NG22 had been six games unbeaten in all competitions up until recently, but an 8-1 hammering away to Campion and a 3-2 defeat to Dronfield Town had halted them in their tracks.

However, on Saturday Ollerton put in an improved performance away from home and were able to secure the three points thanks to an own goal and efforts from Jack Hollis-Smith and Lewis Bingham.

After the Westfields game, Ollerton only have a small window to recover before gearing themselves up for the clash against Nottingham Forest, which the club hope will be in front of a bumper crowd.

It looks set to be a tough test for the Town, up against Forest U21s, who will be hoping to follow the likes of Brennan Johnson and Joe Worrall in representing the Reds in the first team in the near future.

Before the game, there will be a 40-minute match between St Joseph's and Forest View primary schools.

This will take plac around 5.45pm and it is hoped people will get down early to cheer on these young students from two of the town's primary schools.

There will also be a burger van serving food throughout the evening, and it is hoped the night will produce Ollerton's biggest attendance for many, many years.

Ollerton manager Steve Bodle said: “We know that both of these will be a real challenge for us, but we see that as a positive and a chance to show people just how good we can be.

“We're still in all three cups as I write this, and we want that to be true in a week or so."

Bodle continued: “Not only do we want to win to progress the club, but we also want to be able to create special memories and we hope both games will be fantastic occasions for the club.

“It's been a difficult few years, with Covid and league suspensions, but our hard-working group of committee members, and our small, but loyal, army of fans, deserve to have something to cheer about. So it's up to me and my players to try and give them that.”

Finally, Bodle spoke of the financial importance these two games have and urged people to come out and support their local team, saying: “For a club like us, these games could be huge.

“Not only with potential prize money from the Vase, but also the money that five, six, seven hundred on the gate for the Forest game would give us.

“We have to be realistic, it's a struggle year-on-year for us, but especially now with the price of everything increasing so rapidly, these games could go a long way for us, there's no denying that.

"If you've been to watch us, and found something new to do, or if you've never set foot down Walesby Lane before, I'd urge you to come down for the Forest game.