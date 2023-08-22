Big week ahead for Mansfield Town as rivals visit either side of big cup tie

Unbeaten Stags face two likely promotion rivals at home on the next two Saturdays – Stockport County and then Bradford City - sandwiching a Carabao Cup second round tie at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

“We have had two wins and two clean sheets at home so let's see if we can continue it,” said Clough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Even this early in the season this can be a big week for us as we have two big teams coming to us with the cup game at Sheffield Wednesday in between.”

Stags celebrate going ahead at Wednesday last season.

Stockport have only won once of their first four games and Clough said: “I am not too surprised at their start when you lose the play-off final. As we know, there can be a bit of a hangover. So it was an important win for them on Saturday.

“Without a doubt when you come back after only four weeks or so there are a lot of hurdles to overcome in terms of mentally being tired and the disappointment of losing a play-off final.

“But I still think they've got a very good team. They have improved on last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They play three centre halves and are well drilled. They put the ball into the box and Paddy Madden is so dangerous in there.”

Stags were pipped 2-1 in the FA Cup second round at Wednesday last season and Clough said: “Hopefully we can play as well at Hillsborough as we did last season.

“It was one of our best performances of the season. I'm still not sure how we lost 2-1 – a couple of defensive lapses.

“We will go and try to play the same way. I wish I had a couple more bodies to freshen it up after Saturday. It could be the same lads playing all week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They're a Championship club now and have a new manager but they still still a very strong squad. It will be a good test for us.

“It is not the most important game of the season in terms of the two league games either side – they are more important.