Big shock as Shirebrook Town sack management team after win at Brigg Town

The NCEL Division One side made the announcement on Monday morning, saying: “It has been agreed, after long and difficult discussions, to herald change within the club's managerial structure.

“To that end, the following will be relieved of their duties with immediate effect; our manager Steve Bodle, assistant manager Lee Needham, and coach Daz Smith.

“The club, its committee, and its supporters would make note, for the record, that it is extremely grateful for the diligence and hard work displayed by these men over the past months and we wish them well.

Shirebrook Town on their way to victory on Saturday before Monday's shock announcement.

“Whilst their tutelage has been productive and apposite, it's time for change, and it must be made in the longer term interest of this great club as a whole.”

After the midweek win against Glasshoughton, Shirebrook faced a very tough game at Brigg Town, who had started the season on fire with four wins from their opening five games.

It was a very quiet opening 10 minutes with not much between the teams with the first major chance of the game falling to Aaron Sennett-Neilson but the winger saw his effort go wide of the post.

At the opposite end Shirebrook keeper Warren Squires was called into action for the first time, saving a shot from Dec Bacon.

But Shirebrook did manage to make the breakthrough in the 20th minute when Carlton Carty was played in down the left hand side and he raced into the box and mis-hit his shot into the ground.

But it looped up and allowed Aaron Sennett-Neilson to head into the net.

However, the home side responded to going behind and Shirebrook had a big let off just minutes after taking the lead with Ryan Thompson hitting the post.

Dec Bacon also had a chance to pull the home side level but blazed his shot over the bar.

As the half was drawing to a close Shirebrook had a golden opportunity to extend their lead after Gav Allott, who had only been on the pitch less than five minutes after replacing the injured Joe Lumley, managed to get his head to a Carlton Carty cross but headed narrowly over the bar meaning Shirebrook went into the break with a slender advantage.

Brigg started the second half the better of the teams with Warren Squires making two great saves to keep Shirebrook in front.

But Brigg did manage to level the score in the 56th minute when goalkeeper Adam Hewitson found Dec Bacon from a long kick and the forward went round Squires and, despite the efforts of the Shirebrook defenders rushing back towards goal, Bacon levelled the score on the hour mark.

Boss Bodle turned to his bench and made a double change - and one of those changes Liam Hardy made an almost instant impact as Shirebrook were awarded a penalty in the 67th minute when Hardy was bundled to the floor.

The forward stepped up to take the penalty and, despite the Brigg keeper guessing the right way, he couldn’t keep out the spot kick as Shirebrook retook the lead.

As the game went into the last 20 minutes Shirebrook had chances to make the game safe as both Nat Watson and Gav Allott had chances.

However, both failed to take them meaning it was a very nervy last 10 minutes as Brigg pushed more and more men forward and Shirebrook were thankful to keeper Squires, who pulled off a number of saves to see Shirebrook home.