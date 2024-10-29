Big night ahead for Mansfield Town's 'stars of tomorrow' as Grimsby Town visit in FA Youth Cup

Mansfield Town's potential stars of tomorrow take centre stage on Friday night when they face Grimsby Town at the One Call Stadium in the FA Youth Cup First Round (7pm).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a big night for the club's youngsters and Stags' professional development phase lead coach Steve Chettle said: “Last year's first round was a really tough home draw against Derby County in which we competed really well but fell a little bit short in the end.

“Friday is a chance to right some wrongs from last year.

“We want to get as far as we can and we start at home again. This year we're up against a Grimsby side we played three times last season. So we know what to expect.

Steve Chettle - looking forward to a big night for Stags' youngsters on Friday.

“We're looking forward to a good night.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “It's a night the kids look forward to every time the FA Youth Cup comes up. Playing at the One Call is a great experience for them to play in front of their family and friends.

“Most of them have already played at the One Call already. We played all our games in the Merit Cup last year at the One Call – and won all five.

“So the experience is there. It's only the first years that haven't played on there, so for players like Jayden Chambers-Morgan it will be their first taste of playing on the fantastic One Call pitch.

“We need to enjoy it and do the right thing at the right time. It's about decision-making and don't leave anything out on the pitch. If the opposition is better than you on the day there is nothing you can do about it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chambers-Morgan will definitely be one to keep an eye on and Chettle said:

“Jayden trained with the first team last week and has been outstanding for us this year. He is a good prospect.

“We have been very demanding of him since he came in.

“He was a close season season signing and had been at Forest until he was an U16.

“We have had to work hard on him to try to work to our way of how we want to do things. He has got there now and reaped his rewards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of his play has been fantastic. He went across to train with the gaffer last week and there was some very positive feedback, so we are very pleased with him. He is a first year scholar, only about a third of the way into his year, so there is still a lot more to come from him.”