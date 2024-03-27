Big Mansfield Town visit will be treated just like any other game says Wrexham star Andy Cannon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wrexham continue their promotion challenge against the League Two leaders at The Racecourse, with the contest being shown live on television.

Saturday’s superb 3-1 win against Grimsby Town at Blundell Park keeps Phil Parkinson’s men third in the table, three points behind the Stags who were held to a 1-1 draw by Colchester.

Stockport are second and one point ahead of Wrexham with a game in hand and fourth-placed MK Dons are three adrift of the Reds having played a match more, while Crewe Alexandra and Barrow are also in the mix.

Wrexham's Andy Cannon - playing down promotion showdown with Stags (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Wrexham have seven games remaining and although there is extra significance surrounding a fixture against a promotion rival, Cannon insists they are all important.

“Every game is a big game from now until the end of the season and Mansfield is no different,” the midfielder told the Wrexham Leader.

“We are just treating this like any other game.

“There are so many twists and turns at this part of the season but all we can do is focus on ourselves, play the way that we can and hopefully get the win.

“Mansfield are doing really well but everyone knows what our intentions are. Hopefully we put on a performance for the fans and get the result.”

Wrexham only took one point from the previous two games and failed to score in the Racecourse double-header, with a goalless draw against Harrogate followed by a 1-0 derby defeat to Tranmere.

Cannon stressed the importance of the players finding their shooting boots and the Reds responded by scoring three goals in the first-half at Grimsby.

“It was a good day at the office,” said the 28-year-old. “We had chances in the previous two games but didn’t take them.

“As a team, we are used to scoring goals and we knew that we needed to be better in front of goal.

“It was a great 45 minutes from us and we got some good goals. It was good that we got three in the first half.

“The main thing was getting the three points and that’s what we did.

“We played well in tough conditions as well so that is positive heading into Friday’s game.”

Cannon gave Wrexham the perfect start, scoring after just five minutes with a low shot from outside the area that found the bottom corner.

“I think I got pulled back just before it,” said Cannon.

“I thought I would take a shot, then go back and ask for the free-kick because I felt like I got fouled.

“But I think I caught the goalkeeper off-guard because it went through the defender’s legs, bounced up in front of him and went in.”

Cannon went on to make it 2-0 after scoring a classic counter-attack goal.

Paul Mullin rode a couple of challenges in his own half before feeding Tom O’Connor who played a superb pass through to Cannon and the midfielder fired past goalkeeper Harvey Cartwright from an acute angle.

“The second goal was a good counter-attack from us. It was good from start to finish,” added Cannon.