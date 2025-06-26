Big local derby for Mansfield Town in Carabao Cup first round draw

John Lomas
By John Lomas

Chad Sports Editor

Published 26th Jun 2025, 17:04 BST
Stags in League Cup action away at Chesterfield back in 1971.placeholder image
Stags in League Cup action away at Chesterfield back in 1971.
Mansfield Town have been handed an exciting tie away to local rivals Chesterfield in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

The game will take place the week commencing Monday, 11th August.

Earlier today, Newcastle United U21s were drawn in the Vertu Trophy Northern Group F along with Huddersfield Town, Harrogate Town and the Stags.

Mansfield’s 2025-26 Sky Bet League One fixture list was revealed at noon with the Stags starting their campaign with a trip to Burton Albion.

Related topics:ChesterfieldLeague OneBurton AlbionHuddersfield TownHarrogate Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1952
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice