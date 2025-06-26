Big local derby for Mansfield Town in Carabao Cup first round draw
Mansfield Town have been handed an exciting tie away to local rivals Chesterfield in the first round of the Carabao Cup.
The game will take place the week commencing Monday, 11th August.
Earlier today, Newcastle United U21s were drawn in the Vertu Trophy Northern Group F along with Huddersfield Town, Harrogate Town and the Stags.
Mansfield’s 2025-26 Sky Bet League One fixture list was revealed at noon with the Stags starting their campaign with a trip to Burton Albion.
