Big game at Holbeach United looming now for Selston

Selston FC manager Karl Steed

“Holbeach have not got a win under their belts yet and we don't want to become the first team to succumb to them winning one,” said Selston boss Karl Steed.

“We just have to carry on doing what we've been doing for the last three games and pick up more points which would be a big bonus.

“It is a big game for us. I don't want to put too much pressure on them.

“But at the same time I do want to put enough pressure on to say we have set the benchmark and what we're about the last three performances alone, and if we continue to do that, we will be hopeful of picking more points up.

“I have looked at Holbeach's recent results and they don't seem to get beaten by many but they are not scoring goals.

“I am pretty confident, whoever we play, if we defend like we have done the last three games we will give minimal chances to opposition.

“That increases our chances of getting a clean sheet. And while ever we are getting clean sheets, being as tight as possible, and not giving chances away, then we have more chance of picking points up.

“Last weekend was our first home victory in the league – which bodes well for future games - and any points on the road are a bonus.

“Anything we can get at Holbeach will be a bonus, but on recent performances there is no reason why we should believe we can't do that.”

Steed continued: “We are out of the relegation zone now and long may it continue.

“I have seen a growing confidence in the players for a while now, even when we've got nothing out of games.

“We have had some reasonably good performances and we've not got what we've deserved, although in other games we have got exactly what we've deserved which was nothing.

“Confidence is pretty high at the moment. Everyone seems to be enjoying it and are buying into what we're doing.”

Having a full strength squad would certainly help the cause, Steed saying: “If I can get missing players back in from injury, illness and unavailability we're only going to get stronger.

“When you're in our position you need all your best players available.

“On Saturday I was named as third substitute. We were down on numbers as we were at Quorn, but we seem to pull together when we need to. It just shows the lads are willing to roll their sleeves up and dig in.

“Two players were hoping to get their after work but couldn't in the end. There's nothing I can do about that – work is work. We have no control over that.

“It's swings and roundabouts and when players come in they have to try to take that opportunity and give me a headache, which is what you want.

“I'd rather have the headache to select on good performances rather than the headache of selecting on some of our early season performances.