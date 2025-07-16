Big friendly win for AFC Mansfield

AFC Mansfield secured an excellent win at Harworth. Pic: Peter Craggs.

AFC Mansfield continued their preseason campaign with an emphatic first-half performance, cruising to a 6-1 victory over Harworth Colliery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season’s top goalscorer, Ryan Ingram, clearly in the mood to find the net again, opened the scoring inside two minutes. A well-placed shot from inside the area beat the Harworth keeper, setting the tone for a dominant display from the visitors.

Some excellent build-up play led to the second goal of the night. The Bulls moved the ball around with purpose before eventually finding the feet of Ethan Wiesztort, who showed quick feet to glide past two Harworth defenders. He capped the move by scoring from a relatively tight angle, doubling the lead. Unfortunately, Wiesztort was forced off around the 30-minute mark due to a slight knock and was replaced by Harley Bates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Ingram doubled his goal tally shortly after, showing great composure as he latched onto a well-delivered through ball and calmly slotted home his second of the evening.

Ingram carried his momentum into the second half, picking up right where he left off. Just three minutes in, he rounded the Harworth keeper and slotted the ball into an empty net to complete a clinical hat-trick.

A well-worked set-piece routine earned the Bulls their fifth goal of the game. Ingram, putting in a man-of-the-match-worthy performance, was on hand once again to finish from inside the area and extend the lead further.

Kaylum Mitchell added his name to the scoresheet with an excellent strike, unleashing a powerful shot from just outside the area that flew into the top corner.

Harworth managed to pull one back following a brief lapse in concentration. Pressing high, they put the Bulls’ keeper under pressure, forcing a mistake that gifted the home side a consolation goal.