Big friendly win for AFC Mansfield
Last season’s top goalscorer, Ryan Ingram, clearly in the mood to find the net again, opened the scoring inside two minutes. A well-placed shot from inside the area beat the Harworth keeper, setting the tone for a dominant display from the visitors.
Some excellent build-up play led to the second goal of the night. The Bulls moved the ball around with purpose before eventually finding the feet of Ethan Wiesztort, who showed quick feet to glide past two Harworth defenders. He capped the move by scoring from a relatively tight angle, doubling the lead. Unfortunately, Wiesztort was forced off around the 30-minute mark due to a slight knock and was replaced by Harley Bates.
Ryan Ingram doubled his goal tally shortly after, showing great composure as he latched onto a well-delivered through ball and calmly slotted home his second of the evening.
Ingram carried his momentum into the second half, picking up right where he left off. Just three minutes in, he rounded the Harworth keeper and slotted the ball into an empty net to complete a clinical hat-trick.
A well-worked set-piece routine earned the Bulls their fifth goal of the game. Ingram, putting in a man-of-the-match-worthy performance, was on hand once again to finish from inside the area and extend the lead further.
Kaylum Mitchell added his name to the scoresheet with an excellent strike, unleashing a powerful shot from just outside the area that flew into the top corner.
Harworth managed to pull one back following a brief lapse in concentration. Pressing high, they put the Bulls’ keeper under pressure, forcing a mistake that gifted the home side a consolation goal.
