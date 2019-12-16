Big FA Youth Cup tie looms tonight as Mansfield Town await name of new manager

Mansfield Town's prestigious FA Youth Cup Third Round clash against Queens Park Rangers U18s at One Call Stadium has been rearranged for tonight (Monday, 7pm) following last week's postponement.

By then fans may find out the name of their new manager to succeed John Dempster, who was sacked on Saturday.

Bristol Rovers are expected to announce that their boss, Graham Coughlan, has left at a press conference this afternoon and he is tipped to be heading for Mansfield.

The Youth Cup fixture was originally due to take place last Thursday but was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Stags made it to the Third Round of the competition after respective 4-3 and 4-2 wins over Doncaster Rovers and Rotherham United.

Admission prices for the QPR fixture are Adults £3, Concessions (U18, 65+) £1

Admission is cash only at the turnstiles, and only Ian Greaves Lower Blocks A to E will be open for the fixture.