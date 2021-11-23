Big decisions go against Kimberley MW in FA Vase exit at Stourport Swifts

Kimberley joint manager Graham Furnell.

With big decisions going against them on the day, it was a second cup exit of the week for the Miners, having lost on penalties to Forest U23s in the Notts FA Senior Cup, and leaves them to chase the United Counties League Division One title.

“I think Saturday was a missed opportunity,” said Furnell.

“We went into the game full of confidence on the back of our recent form along with having had a couple of reports on our opponents' key men.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The game started in a scrappy manner with Stourport a very direct side, going from front to back as quickly as possible. Unfortunately we fell into the trap in the early stages by doing the same despite that not being our usual game.”

But the home side won a controversial penalty from which they went ahead after half an hour.

“After a very heavy touch which led to the ball going aimlessly out of play their player went down in anticipation of a tackle which quite clearly didn't come,” said Furness.

“Certainly no contact was made with Sam Brown reading the heavy touch and pulling out of the tackle, then much to our surprise the official pointed to the spot,”

Kimberley started the second half with a lot more purpose and on the hour mark a goalmouth scramble saw Luis Parkes have his effort stopped on the line with what the visitors believed was a hand before Arron Coyle poked his effort over the line.

The Stourport keeper quickly pushed the ball back out and with five Kimberley players celebrating what they thought was the equaliser, play was waved on.

“From that moment on it was clear we weren't gonna get anything out the game and soon after that we were two down,” said Furnell.

“The experience of the hosts was a telling factor in the latter stages, slowing the play and prepared to take a host of late yellow cards for some questionable tackles.”

Kimberley were caught on the counter-attack for Swifts’ third goal before Arron Coyle netted a consolation penalty.

With no midweek game Kimberley will get a chance to get back out onto the training ground before heading into Saturday's game away to Dunkirk.

“It is a game we know will be a tough task in itself as they're a team that on their day have the capability of beating anyone in the league,” said Furnell.