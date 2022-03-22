Big boost for Mansfield Town at Rochdale as key midfielders return from injury
Mansfield Town were given a huge boost ahead of tonight's trip to Rochdale with the return from injury of key midfielders Stephen Quinn and Matty Longstaff.
Stags are looking to get their promotion push back on track on Spotland after two successive away defeats.
There are also returns to the starting line-up for defender Elliott Hewitt and John-Joe O'Toole as boss Nigel Clough made four changes.
Farrend Rawson, Keiran Wallace, George Lapslie all drop down to the bench and Ollie Clarke misses out with injury.
The Dale side includes ex-Stag Corey O'Keeffe.
Stags have lost 10 of their last 11 games at Rochdale, drawing once and failing to even score there in their last four trips, which have ended in defeat.
The last win there for Stags came 12 visits ago in April 1997.