Stags are looking to get their promotion push back on track on Spotland after two successive away defeats.

There are also returns to the starting line-up for defender Elliott Hewitt and John-Joe O'Toole as boss Nigel Clough made four changes.

Farrend Rawson, Keiran Wallace, George Lapslie all drop down to the bench and Ollie Clarke misses out with injury.

Mansfield Town midfielder Stephen Quinn - back from injury.

The Dale side includes ex-Stag Corey O'Keeffe.

Stags have lost 10 of their last 11 games at Rochdale, drawing once and failing to even score there in their last four trips, which have ended in defeat.