Big boost for Mansfield Town as veteran star Stephen Quinn agrees to sign for another season

The 36-year-old former Irish international and Premier League midfielder was one of the Stags' best performers last season as they made it all the way to the League Two play-off final and boss Nigel Clough said: “I am delighted he is staying.

“He has a decision to make each year – does he want to keep playing first of all?

“He pretty much packed in two or three years ago before coming to Burton with us.

Mansfield Town midfielder Stephen Quinn - another season ahead confirmed for the Stags.

“But I thought he had an outstanding season and, although he might not be playing 40-50 games next season, he will still be a great influence for us on and off the pitch.

“He is one of those players that supporters love watching with the passion that emanates from him – and it is contagious throughout the dressing room.”

Quinn follows fellow veterans Jordan Bowery and James Perch into committing to another season at the One Call Stadium this summer.

“They were important signings,” said Clough. “Jordan has committed for another couple of years and Perchy just for another year.

“What we don't like to do is bring in 10-12 players – it is a lot to integrate.

“You have to at certain stages. But once you think you've got that nucleus of a squad – which we think we have – it's just about bringing four or five in and freshening up and just improving the squad in certain areas. That's what it will be this season.

“There is no need after the season we've had to have wholesale changes. It's just a few coming in to strengthen again.”

He added: “There is always a few going out – that is inevitable in football. But you've got to keep that balance right. You have to have the likes of Jordan and Perchy around as they are key players.

“They are all getting on a little bit now, especially Perchy and Quinny, but we can't get better than them. They are good players who have played at the highest level.

“There is a reason you only get them at that sort of age – 34/35 or whatever. It's because they've been playing at a much higher level earlier in their careers. But it's still great to have them.”