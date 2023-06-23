Betting supercomputer predicts where Mansfield Town will finish this season along with predicted finishes for Wrexham, Notts County, Stockport County, Bradford City and Salford City - picture gallery
A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has predicted the outcome of the 2022/23 League Two table by formulating a range of informative outright odds markets.
It predicts Stags will be battling for a play-off spot with the likes of Bradford, Gillingham, Doncaster and Milton Keynes Dons.
At the other end Morecambe, Harrogate Town and Crawley Town will be fighting relegation.
Here’s how the BonusCodeBets prediction expects the final League Two table to look.
