News you can trust since 1952
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Father of two goes missing swimming English Channel
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Clive Myrie pulled from BBC News at Ten after Boris Johnson lying joke
The BonusCodeBets supercomputer expects it to be another play-off battle for Mansfield Town this season.The BonusCodeBets supercomputer expects it to be another play-off battle for Mansfield Town this season.
The BonusCodeBets supercomputer expects it to be another play-off battle for Mansfield Town this season.

Betting supercomputer predicts where Mansfield Town will finish this season along with predicted finishes for Wrexham, Notts County, Stockport County, Bradford City and Salford City - picture gallery

A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has predicted the outcome of the 2022/23 League Two table by formulating a range of informative outright odds markets.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 07:07 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 07:09 BST

It predicts Stags will be battling for a play-off spot with the likes of Bradford, Gillingham, Doncaster and Milton Keynes Dons.

At the other end Morecambe, Harrogate Town and Crawley Town will be fighting relegation.

Here’s how the BonusCodeBets prediction expects the final League Two table to look.

You can get all the latest Stags news here.

Winner: 10/3

1. Wrexham

Winner: 10/3 Photo: Jan Kruger

Photo Sales
Winner: 7/1

2. Stockport County

Winner: 7/1 Photo: Alex Livesey

Photo Sales
Winner: 8/1

3. Notts County

Winner: 8/1 Photo: Eddie Keogh

Photo Sales
Top seven: 11/10

4. Bradford City

Top seven: 11/10 Photo: George Wood

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:WrexhamBradford CityNotts CountyLeague TwoBradfordGillingham