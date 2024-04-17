Best week in football ever for Mansfield Town goal ace Davis Keillor-Dunn

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It began with the 4-1 win at rivals MK Dons, where he hit his 20th and 21st goals of an incredible season.

Then he was named in the EFL League Two Team of the Season and was runner-up in Player of the Season before celebrating promotion on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Last weekend was probably one of the best weekends I have ever had to be honest,” he said. “To beat MK Dons – what a day. The sun was out and the Stags fans were out in their numbers. On Sunday it was the PFA awards and I was in the Team of the Season, then Tuesday night we beat Accrington for promotion.

Davis Keillor-Dunn goal celebrations at MK Dons.

“The biggest thing for me is that we have had a few long term injuries this season and for those boys to come back next season in League One is tremendous.

“The two Notts County games were great moments for me, but I think the MK Dons win last weekend was the highlight as it was our biggest game of the season. It set us up for Tuesday night.”

On his goalscoring feats he said: “It's been down to the gaffer playing me every week and putting me in the positions to get on the end of things to score and assist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the main thing is playing with these boys. We have such an experienced dressing room. They know exactly what they are doing and we got over the line with two games to go which just shows you how good this team is.