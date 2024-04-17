Best week in football ever for Mansfield Town goal ace Davis Keillor-Dunn
It began with the 4-1 win at rivals MK Dons, where he hit his 20th and 21st goals of an incredible season.
Then he was named in the EFL League Two Team of the Season and was runner-up in Player of the Season before celebrating promotion on Tuesday night.
“Last weekend was probably one of the best weekends I have ever had to be honest,” he said. “To beat MK Dons – what a day. The sun was out and the Stags fans were out in their numbers. On Sunday it was the PFA awards and I was in the Team of the Season, then Tuesday night we beat Accrington for promotion.
“The biggest thing for me is that we have had a few long term injuries this season and for those boys to come back next season in League One is tremendous.
“The two Notts County games were great moments for me, but I think the MK Dons win last weekend was the highlight as it was our biggest game of the season. It set us up for Tuesday night.”
On his goalscoring feats he said: “It's been down to the gaffer playing me every week and putting me in the positions to get on the end of things to score and assist.
“But the main thing is playing with these boys. We have such an experienced dressing room. They know exactly what they are doing and we got over the line with two games to go which just shows you how good this team is.
“I am just buzzing for the club and the chairman. They have tried for years to get out this league and we have eventually done it. I am over the moon for the fans too. They’ve waited so long for this.”