Best move all round says manager Nigel Clough after unhappy Davis Keillor-Dunn makes move to Barnsley

Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough said his squad will begin to adjust to life without last season's top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn after his big money move to Barnsley on transfer deadline last night.

Stags made a big offer to the player to stay but Clough said he wanted away since the first day of pre-season and there was no point in keeping an unhappy player.

“It was a challenging window for a lot of clubs,” said Clough, who also sold Will Swan while replacing him with Plymouth loanee Ben Waine.

“There has been a lot of money spent with teams in League One breaking records - £10-£15 million pound fees in League One – it's just incredible to think we are competing at that level.

“We tried to bring in a replacement right up until the last minute last night.

“You can't bring in a direct replacement as there are probably only two or three players like Davis in the bottom two leagues.

“So we were just trying to get bodies in.

“We're delighted to get Ben Waine in. He looked good in the 10 minutes he was on today and is a replacement for Will Swan.

“Davis was brilliant for us for 18 months, but you see how hard and difficult it is today.

“We can't carry anyone who doesn't want to be here. Every player has to be 100 per cent committed and Davis made it clear since the first day of pre-season that he wanted to leave.

“I don't want people around who don't want to be here and I don't think the supporters do or his team mates.

“I think the fee that Mr and Mrs Radford got for him on the final day was brilliant – very close to a club record if it isn't a club record.”

He added: “The first offer we received from Barnsley was the definition of derisory.

“It has been rumbling on a few weeks and I think it was fair in the end.

“And it was the right deal for us as the player did not want to be here.

“It will take a bit of getting used to him being gone, but we will adapt and move on as you do in football. Players come and players go.

“There is a very small possibility of a free agent coming in, but we have to clarify our squad by Wednesday and then that is the one that will take us through until January.”

Stags now have two clear weeks with an international break ahead next weekend after three players were called up for duty by their countries.

“The lads will now have a few days off and a rest this week. That is imperative as since the first day of pre-season they have worked their socks off in every game and training session.

“So it has come at a welcome time, especially when you have the players out that we have and losing Aden Flint as well.

“It's been a big effort by everyone and to get five points on the board is a very good return.

“We know how difficult this season is going to be just to compete at this level.

“We take a lot of encouragement from the way the squad has come together with all these injuries.

“Aden will be out for a good few weeks – I don't know how long, which is why it was so vital we got Baily Cargill back today.”

Stags battled out a fine 1-1 home draw with Stockport County today and Clough said: “I thought that was a proper game of football.

“It wasn't laden with chances throughout the 90-odd minutes, but I thought it was a very good game, in spite of that.

“I thought we were worth a point – the effort that went in today was absolutely incredible.

“Stephen McLaughlin, Baily Cargill and Elliott Hewitt have not started games for a long time so it was an incredible effort for them to get through the game as we knew others wouldn't. They stuck with it.

“And from the reaction of the supporters at the end, they knew it was a great point too.

“There are not many times when you go off 1-1 at home and get a standing ovation like that. It wasn't just for the result, it was for the manner and effort that went in.”

He continued: “I was a bit disappointed with the goal we let in as it was two slips. First Baily slipped to give away the free kick and then Lucas slipped when he got the cross in.

“If we'd got to half-time 1-0 up it might have been a bit different.

“But when you have players of their quality, they are incredibly dangerous. Despite injuries they can still put out a team as good as that.

“We had a bit of luck, but you get it when you deserve it – and we did today.

“We showed character and the desire not to concede a goal.”