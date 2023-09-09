Best goal I have ever scored admits Mansfield Town’s Aaron Lewis after long range stunner at Accrington Stanley

Watch more videos on Shots!

The Mansfield Town midfielder rounded off the 2-0 win with a wonder goal as he volleyed a keeper's clearance straight back into the gaping net from 45 yards.

Summer signing Lewis smiled: “It was probably the best goal I've ever scored. I think it was just instinct to hit it and it's just nestled in.

“When you see the keeper not in his goal I think it's just instinct to think hit it as quick as you can.

Aaron Lewis celebrates 'that' goal for Stags in the Sky Bet League 2 match against Accrington Stanley FC at The Wham Stadium, 09 Sept 2023 Photo Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

“It felt like it went silent for about five seconds waiting for the ball to go in. Seeing it hit the net was a good feeling.

“It was nice to get that third goal at that time in the game as it had been two for a while.”

Stags dominated the game and rarely looked in any trouble.

“That is the style of play we've been going for all season,” said Lewis.

“We want to try to impose ourselves early on and get on the ball. The early goal probably settled us down.

“We have stayed unbeaten and will take this momentum into the games as they come.”

He added: “I have loved it here since I joined. Everyone has been brilliant with me.

“I have come into a team that's doing well and trying to push.