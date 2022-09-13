Best densive display of season and we could have won it, said Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson after 0-0 draw at Mansfield Town
Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson said tonight's 0-0 draw at Mansfield Town was their best defensive show of the season – and knows they could and should have won it.
“If I am being greedy it could have been more than a point – and this is a tough place to come,” he said.
“You look at their record here. I think in 18 games they have won 16, drawn one, and lost one.
“We knew it would be a real test but I think we have absolutely worked our socks off. We have caused them problems.
“They have caused us problems as well, I am not kidding myself, but we have had some fantastic match-winning chances.”
He added: “If we had taken a little bit more care we could probably have got more than one point out of it.
“You see those and hope you don't end up regretting it.
“Having said that I am satisfied with the performance and we must make sure we take it on to the next game.
“I think we have defended absolutely magnificently tonight against a really difficult side to play against. It's probably as good a defensive display as we have had all season.
“To come here, get a clean sheet, and probably should have won it. I am pleased with everything I have seen from them. There have been some really big performances from us tonight.”