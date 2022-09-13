“If I am being greedy it could have been more than a point – and this is a tough place to come,” he said.

“You look at their record here. I think in 18 games they have won 16, drawn one, and lost one.

“We knew it would be a real test but I think we have absolutely worked our socks off. We have caused them problems.

Carlisle United manager Paul Simpson.

“They have caused us problems as well, I am not kidding myself, but we have had some fantastic match-winning chances.”

He added: “If we had taken a little bit more care we could probably have got more than one point out of it.

“You see those and hope you don't end up regretting it.

“Having said that I am satisfied with the performance and we must make sure we take it on to the next game.

“I think we have defended absolutely magnificently tonight against a really difficult side to play against. It's probably as good a defensive display as we have had all season.