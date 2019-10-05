Best action photos from Mansfield Town’s last-gasp win at Grimsby
A goal six minutes into injury-time gave 10-man Mansfield Town victory at Grimsby Town.
Match photographer Jez Tighe captured the best of the action in this gallery.
The Stags grab the late, late winner.
JPIMedia Resell
Mansfield Town defender Conor Shaughnessy and Krystian Pearce celebrate the injury-time winner.
JPIMedia Resell
Mansfield Town players celebrate after scoring.
JPIMedia Resell
A happy Mansfield Town Manager John Dempster after winning the game.
JPIMedia Resell
View more