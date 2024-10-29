Ben Quinn netted twice and provided an assist as Mansfield Town beat Newcastle United U21s 3-0 in their final Bristol Street Motors Trophy group game at the One Call Stadium tonight.

But it was too little too late for the Stags as they were already out of the competition before kick-off after losing their two opening games.

Nevertheless, the match provided a great opportunity to top up fitness for the squad, particularly several players coming back from injury.

Mansfield played some good football to lead 2-0 at the break after Quinn set up Lucas Akins before scoring one of his own.

But the nimble visitors always looked dangerous on the break, Scott Flinders called on three times to make saves.

Quinn then made it 3-0 on 69 minutes with a superb finish from 25 yards as, with the game won, Stags gave four first team debuts to youngsters Jayden Chambers-Morgan, Jakub Kruszynski, Ronnie Kokkinos, and Lewis Warnaby.

Flinders made a fine late penalty save to preserve a clean sheet to crown a good night.

Alfie Kilgour was skipper for the night and lined up alongside fellow injury returnee in what was expected to be the club's regular central defensive duo before fate stepped in.

Blake-Tracy joined them in a back three.

The home bench included promising first year 16-year-old Chambers-Morgan along with other youngsters who have represented the club's Academy.

Stags dominated the early possession and their probing paid off on 14 minutes with an excellent opener.

Ben Quinn's first crossing attempt from the left by-line was poor, but when the ball was returned to him he swung over a much better cross to the far post where Akins smashed home an unstoppable volley past Harris.

On 21 minutes the visitors broke well onto a good forward ball, but Kuol over-hit his cross.

Soon after Kuol threatened again down the centre only to see Kilgour slide in and expertly halt him.

Flint did well to block Parkinson and then it took a good near post save from Flinders on 24 minutes to beat away a powerful Kuol shot after he had wriggled his way into the box on the left.

The Magpies were looking increasingly threatening and on 28 minutes after a loose pass from Maris, Hernes volleyed over with the goal at his mercy from a sweet right wing cross.

Instead, a minute later, Blake-Tracy sent Quinn into the left side of the box and he picked his spot at the near post with a cool finish.

Emerson forced Flinders into another near post save on 31 minutes, this time from the right.

Four minutes later Kuol was put through one on one only to see Flinders get down well to block his finish.

Nichols delayed a little too long to set up Akins in space but Stags then worked the ball to Maris whose finish was tame and at the keeper.

Maris almost extended Stags' lead four minutes into the second half as he turned 25 yards out and tried to finish into the top right corner, the ball going just wide.

Kilgour produced a goal-saving tackle as Parkinson tried to go clear.

On 52 minutes a great save saw Boateng's cutting pass find Nichols and he turned to send Waine away, Harris down to save his low shot.

Boateng's excellent night's work was done on the hour, replaced by Flanagan.

There was concern when Maris stayed down with a knock but he was able to continue.

Sanusi cut in from the left well on 63 minutes and drilled a low effort just wide of the far post.

Quinn extended Mansfield's lead on 69 minutes with a peach of a finish.

He made space 25 yards out in a central position and curled a pearler into the top left corner.

The Magpies almost pulled one back straight away but Parkinson's header was too high from Turner-Cooke's cross.

A superb long pass from Maris on 74 minutes sent Macdonald through one on one but Harris was able to block what looked a certain fourth.

With 13 minutes left Stags continued to ring the changes, sending three more youngsters on to join the two that had already gone on.

On 82 minutes Flinders stood firm to block a close range volley from Neave after a long ball had carved out a big chance.

Macdonald was booked for a foul soon after.

On 88 minutes United were awarded a penalty.

Flinders was down to block a stinging shot he could not hold and then the refere decided Blake-Tracy had caught a Newcastle player's leg in trying to block as they tried to net the follow up.

The referee pointed to the spot and Parkinson stepped up only to see Flinders down to his right to make a fine save.

STAGS: Flinders, Akins (Kruszynski 66), Kilgour (Warnaby 77), Flint, Blake-Tracy, Macdonald, Maris (Chambers-Morgan 77), Boateng (Flanagan 60), B. Quinn, Waine (Kokkinos 77), Nichols. SUBS NOT USED: Mason, Taylor.

NEWCASTLE U21s: Harris, Shahar, Heffernan, McArthur, Charlton, Hernes, Huntley (Munda 62), Turner-Cooke, Emerson (Sanusi HT), Kuol (Neave 62), Parkinson. SUBS NOT USED: A.D Harrison, A.H. Harrison, Donaldson, H. Powell.

REFEREE: Thomas Bramall.

ATTENDANCE: 1,311 (72 away).