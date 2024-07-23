Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trialist Ben Quinn again found the net as Mansfield Town beat Chelsea U21s 2-1 on a warm Portuguese evening at the Estádio Municipal de Albufeira.

Both sides are out for summer pre-season training camps and Quinn, nephew of Stags star Stephen Quinn, made it three goals in as many pre-season games.

Keeper Scott Flinders also made some good saves to win a game in which Stephen McLaughlin was the other scorer.

Stags took the game to the Blues from the off and Flanagan, Wauchope and Abdullah all came close in the opening minutes.

Action during the pre season training match between Mansfield Town an Chelsea (U21) at Portugal 23 July 2024 : Photo Credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway @ The Bigger Picture.media

Chelsea keeper Campbell then had to make a great double save on 13 minutes to keep out Akins' shot and then Ben Quinn's follow-up.

But there was no denying the Irish trialist on 20 minutes as he scored in his third successive pre-season friendly.

His initial shot on the turn was blocked by Campbell. But the ball flew back to him and he found the net off the keeper and the upright.

The Blues finally created a real threat 10 minutes from the break but Flanagan slid in superbly to deny Elise's finish.

Instead, McLaughlin doubled the League One side's advantage just before the break in the 45th minute, stealing the ball midway in the Chelsea half and racing forward before slotting past the stranded Campbell.

But Chelsea were not done and quickly hit back with a reply in the second added minute.

Seven minutes into the second half the Stags almost re-established their second goal advantage, but Abdullah saw his effort hit the post and Flanagan sent a follow-up over the bar.

Soon after, Mansfield keeper Flinders was called into serious action for the first time as he faced Mhueka one on one and denied him with his outstretched legs.

On 63 minutes Flinders then kept out a shot from Runham.

Three minutes later Stags made a raft of changes during the game's second drinks break on a hot evening though Ben Quinn, McLaughlin and Nichols subsequently came back on for second spells after being substituted.

Chelsea pushed hard for an equaliser and Flinders had to make two more important stops in the final minutes as Mansfield held on to what they had for a fine win over the Blues' talented youngsters.

STAGS: Flinders, Akins (Reed 66), Bowery (Blake-Tracy 66) , Wauchope (McLaughlin 78), Macdonald (Flint 66), McLaughlin (Oshilaja 66), Boateng (S. Quinn 66), Flanagan (B. Quinn 69, Nichols 86), Nichols (Keillor-Dunn 66), B. Quinn (Swan 66), Abdullah (Gregory 66).