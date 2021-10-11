Ben Partridge scores stoppage time leveller for Ollerton Town

Ben Patridge levels in stoppage time with the aid of a deflection. Pic by Jazz Owen.

Partridge struck in the 93rd minute to cancel out Danny Emerton’s opener.

In truth, North Ferriby were the best team for much of the afternoon, despite going down to ten men inside the first half.

But Ollerton worked extremely hard and got the luck that hard work deserved when Partridge’s strike deflected up and over ‘keeper Jordan Douglas.

Ollerton came into the game on the back of four successive wins, but they were facing a North Ferriby side who hadn’t tasted defeat all season.

Despite Ferriby’s strong start, Ollerton had chances through Partridge and Jacques Etia.

In the 22nd minute, Ollerton created another opportunity as Sam Geeves’ free kick found King in the box, but his header dropped just wide of the Ferriby goal.

With ten minutes left in the first half, North Ferriby went down to ten men. Captain Niall Tilsey had already been shown one yellow card when he forcefully clattered into King whilst challenging for a header, and referee Michael Robinson had no choice but to show him a second yellow.

Both teams took time to create chances in the second half but the first went to Ferriby when Emerton sliced a shot which was easy for Levin Owen in the Ollerton goal.

A minute later, King swivelled on the edge of the area and fired a shot towards goal which struck the legs of the impressive Ferriby defender Levi Tarbotton.

Tarbotton was then denied by a brilliant reflect save from close range.

Ferriby’s pressure was building, and Louis Kirk dragged a shot wide from 20 yards out whilst Tom Corner went through and tried to round Owen, only for the Ollerton ‘keeper to brilliantly slide in and win the ball.

Owen made two more saves to keep out Corner and Jamie Forrester.

But a home goal finally came on 79 minutes when Emerton beat his man before rifling home.

However Ollerton once again showed their resilience to steal a point.