Bemused Nigel Clough is ready to make changes on the road after latest Mansfield Town failure

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mansfield Town manager Nigel Clough says changes may have to be made following another away defeat. Photo Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Stags were beaten for the third straight away game following a 2-1 defeat at Sutton United on Saturday.

It leaves Mansfield searching for a first away point of the campaign, in contrast to their perfect record on home turf.

“The goals we are conceding are the reason for our slow start away from home,” he told iFollow Stags.

“It’s something we have to address whether it’s changing formation and personnel away from home - we have to do something.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s been our Achilles’ heel in the first three away games conceding poor goals at poor times.

“Certainly, two minutes before half-time [and] straight down the middle of the pitch again is right up there.

“We are certainly nowhere near as confident away from home. We seem almost tentative away from home.

“We get this chance to play like we do at home, that’s what we’re trying to do. That’s why we may have to change that.”

Stags ended the match without two of their three starting central defenders after John-Joe O’Toole (injury) and Riley Harbottle (illness) were subbed.

But no matter who takes to the pitch, Clough says players must do the basics right.

“We lost a couple of central defenders so then everybody else had to step up,” he said

“When that ball’s coming into your penalty area, go and head it.

“It’s very, very simple.

“You can talk about formations, you can talk about tactics — if the ball’s coming into the penalty area, head it clear.”

Clough also felt Stags had done enough to match the Londoners with fine margins being their undoing.

“There wasn’t a lot in it,” he added. “Today for periods it was a very even game.

“For 15 minutes or so it was all us (after equaliser).

"We were pressing for the winner, but we haven’t done enough I don’t think in both penalty areas.

“The minimum you should get from that is a 1-1 and still have an opportunity to try and win it.

“We’re not quite at that stage yet.”