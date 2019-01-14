Belper United v Selston match gallery
Selston kept up their title push with a 2-1 win at Belper United on Saturday.
First half goals from Carl Moore and Kenan Layton did the damage with Selston hanging on at the end for a valuable win.
Match action from Selston's 2-1 win at Belper United.
Bran Eyre
jpimediaresell
Match action from Selston's 2-1 win at Belper United.
Bryan Eyre
jpimediaresell
Selston manager Craig Weston roars his team on.
Brian Eyre
jpimediaresell
Carl Moore celebrates his goal for Selston.
Brian Eyre
jpimediaresell
View more