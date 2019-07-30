Being amongst the bookies favourites does not phase Mansfield Town boss John Dempster

John Dempster says being the bookies favourites for promotion from League Two excites him rather than adding pressure.

Mansfield are hotly tipped to make the step up to League One this term, despite a change in management at the One Call Stadium.

And it’s something Dempster is keen to see happen.

No more signings are on the way

Conrad Logan is raring to go

He said: “I feel excited and I feel responsible because I want to do well for everybody.

“When I first decided to take the role, I decided I wasn’t going to go into it fearfully, I decided I’d give it my best shot and I think that’s the best way to go about any challenge in front of you.

“I knew the squad was strong and I knew if I could bring in key members of staff, like my assistant Lee Glover, then I think we have a great chance of getting to where we want to be.”

Keep up to date with all the very latest Mansfield Town news