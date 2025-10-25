Battling Wigan Athletic hold on to frustrate Mansfield Town and take a point

Mansfield Town were held to a frustrating 1-1 home draw by battling Wigan Athletic at the One Call Stadium this afternoon.

A poor start to the second half proved costly as the visitors were let back into the contest and, despite sustained home pressure, the Latics clung on for the point.

A first half short on chances saw Stags sweep ahead through a fine low finish by Will Evans on 32 minutes with neither keeper otherwise tested.

But Wigan came back out in a higher gear and after Will Aimson had a goal chalked off for a foul, Ollie Cooper stroked the Latics level on 59 minutes.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Wigan Athletic FC at the One Call Stadium, 25 Oct 2025

Sub Regan Hendry struck a post as Stags retook command and they pressed hard in vain for a winner in a frantic finish.

Smith pulled a low shot wide in the opening minute as Wigan went straight onto the offensive.

Stags quickly responded with a string of corners and good possession.

The home team had a scare on 18 minutes when McDonnell conceded a free kick 30 yards out and Murray's set piece flew through a crowded box without a touch and just wide of the post.

Will Evans celebrates his opener during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Wigan Athletic FC at the One Call Stadium, 25 Oct 2025

Moria-Walsh was narrowly over the top from 25 yards at the other end on 26 minutes as both sides continued to feel each other out in a cagey game.

But the breakthrough came on 32 minutes.

Oshilaja's tackle on Saydee set the ball loose to Lewis and he swept in out to the right for Moriah-Walsh. His cross reached Evans on the left of the box and he controlled and then drilled a superb low finish inside the right post from 15 yards.

Smith hurt himself on 38 minutes as he tried to bring down Roberts but, after treatment, he was finally booked.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Wigan Athletic FC at the One Call Stadium, 25 Oct 2025

Murray was added to the book on 45 minutes for a late tackle on McLaughlin and McDonnell joined him in added time for cumulative fouls in the half, having been warned.

The half ended with Stags pushing hard for a second but they went in with the slender one-goal advantage.

The Latics returned on the front foot and four minutes after the break Murray cut in from the right but was too high with his finish.

And they thought they had levelled on 53 minutes as Aimson turned home Murray's corner from close range only for the effort to be ruled out for a foul.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Wigan Athletic FC at the One Call Stadium, 25 Oct 2025

However, the away pressure continued and Wigan were deservedly level on 59 minutes.

Fox spotted a good run to his right by Cooper who raced unmarked into the box and smashed home a low 15 yard finish.

Oshilaja was having a real battle with Saydee and was booked for fouling him on 61 minutes.

Needing to spark back into life, Mansfield replaced Oates and Moriah-Welsh with Gardner and Hendry on 65 minutes.

Mansfield began to enjoy more possession and on 74 minutes a Hendry shot deflected up and over the keeper and hit the far post.

Oshilaja was just unable to turn the ball home after Roberts had turned a Hendry ball back across goal.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Wigan Athletic FC at the One Call Stadium, 25 Oct 2025

Stags were really turning the screw now and had shouts for a penalty for handball turned down while Lewis was too high with a 22 yard free kick.

Knoyle and Roberts were withdrawn with five minutes to go and Dickov and Bowery sent on for the final push.

Intense late home pressure followed with numerous blocks as Wigan clung on valiantly for the point, the visitors surviving a second shout for a handball in the box.

STAGS: Roberts, Knoyle (Bowery 85), Oshilaja, Blake-Tracy, McLaughlin, McDonnell, Lewis, Moriah-Welsh (Hendry 65), T. Roberts (Dickov 85), Evans, Oates (Gardner 65). SUBS NOT USED: Mason, Sweeney, Dwyer.

WIGAN: Tickle, Fox, Aimson, Weir, Murray, Wright (Carragher 90+2), Saydee (Mullin 82), Kerr, Smith, Cooper (Asamoah 78), Hungbo. SUBS NOT USED: Savin, Robinson, McManaman, Borges Rodgrigues. REFEREE: Seb Stockbridge ATTENDANCE: 7,598 (533 away).