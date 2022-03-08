James Perch was one of a number of senior players who passed on their experience to the U23 youngsters in the 1-1 draw with Leeds United.

Stags took the lead on 30 minutes through Danny Johnson, before Leeds levelled on 70 minutes through Joe Littlewood.

The match featured senior professionals James Perch, Kieran Wallace, Danny Johnson and Marek Stech.

Mike Whitlow, player development phase lead coach, told the club’s official website: “To limit Leeds to few chances comes from communication, it comes from organisation, and I think as a group of players they worked their socks off.

“They deserved to come away with a win. We’ve created enough chances to come away with more than one goal.”

Whitlow also hailed the work-rate of the players in what he described as great learning experience for the younger players.

“I can’t fault the work ethic,” he said. “I can’t fault the lads’ attitudes and how it was played but disappointed how we conceded.

“It was very good test today against a very young, youthful and energetic Leeds team that are technically very, very good.

“All you can ask a team that has come together today is ‘can the experienced ones help the younger ones?’

“‘Can the younger ones put a shift in with intensity and play at the level required?’

“They’ve worked hard this year [the younger players].