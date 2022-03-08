Battling Mansfield Town U23's are held by Leeds United
Mansfield Town U23’s secured a 1-1 draw with Leeds United at the RH Academy on Monday.
Stags took the lead on 30 minutes through Danny Johnson, before Leeds levelled on 70 minutes through Joe Littlewood.
The match featured senior professionals James Perch, Kieran Wallace, Danny Johnson and Marek Stech.
Mike Whitlow, player development phase lead coach, told the club’s official website: “To limit Leeds to few chances comes from communication, it comes from organisation, and I think as a group of players they worked their socks off.
“They deserved to come away with a win. We’ve created enough chances to come away with more than one goal.”
Whitlow also hailed the work-rate of the players in what he described as great learning experience for the younger players.
“I can’t fault the work ethic,” he said. “I can’t fault the lads’ attitudes and how it was played but disappointed how we conceded.
“It was very good test today against a very young, youthful and energetic Leeds team that are technically very, very good.
“All you can ask a team that has come together today is ‘can the experienced ones help the younger ones?’
“‘Can the younger ones put a shift in with intensity and play at the level required?’
“They’ve worked hard this year [the younger players].
“I think it’s invaluable for them to be tested at this level. It’s a great experience and I can’t ask any more in terms of effort, I’m just disappointed, for them, that they didn’t get the reward in which I honestly thought we had enough situations to win the game.”