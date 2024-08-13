Battling Mansfield Town exit Carabao Cup on sudden death penalties at Bolton Wanderers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Will Swan missed a sudden death penalty as Mansfield Town exited the Carabao Cup in dramatic fashion on a wet night at League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Nigel Clough’s side had two chances to win the tie in the regulation opening five spot kicks after a late David Keillor-Dunn goal had rescued the tie for the visitors.

But Hiram Boateng missed and Wanderers’ debut goalie Luke Southwood saved from Aaron Lewis.

Bolton converted their first two sudden death efforts while Callum MacDonald replied for Mansfield before debut keeper Southwood saved Swan’s shot to send Bolton into round two.

Keillor-Dunn came off the bench to save Mansfield in normal time, producing a sublime finish to cancel out fellow substitute George Thomason’s spectacular 68th minute for the home team.

Both starting line-ups bore little resemblance to the ones that started the opening League One games at Leyton Orient and Barnsley respectively

Just keeper Christy Pym and skipper Aden Flint remained for Stags while only Ricardo Santos and Scott Arfield kept up their 100 percent record for the hosts.

Will Evans made a full debut and Ben Quinn a debut for the visitors as the sides clashed in the Carabao Cup for the first time ever.

Mansfield were the brighter side in the early stages, forcing the game’s first corner and then George Williams striding forward and firing just wide.

Tom Nichols next forced a save from Southwood as Stags stayed on the front foot.

When Bolton did manage their first shot Christy Pym saved comfortably from John McAtee.

Will Evans might have scored on 24 minutes but his close range volley went over after the ball was turned back from the by-line by Ben Quinn.

Two minutes later Adeboyejo dragged a low finish across the face of the Mansfield goal.

MacDonald became the game’s first booking, a tally evened up when George Johnston foiled a Wanderers’ breakaway by bringing down Nichols.

Bolton took the lead on yellow cards when ex-Barnsley midfielder McAtee talked his way into referee Herczeg’s notebook.

Mansfield had the ball in the net eight minutes after the re-start. Swan poached the rebound after Southwood saved from Evans but did so from an offside position.

Substitute Deji Oshilaja’s body check on Dion Charles earned Bolton a free kick just outside the area.

And while the wall did its job, Thomason’s follow-up was a sensational left foot strike that fizzed into Pym’s net off the crossbar as Lee Gregory was tackled trying to clear.

A nasty tackle by Boateng with 12 minutes late upset the home side as he was only shown a yellow card with Bopateng and home boss Ian Evatt booked.

But, with the match slipping away Boateng played in Keillor-Dunn just over the halfway line and, from midway in his half, he ran at the Bolton rearguard and calmly stroked home a low finish from just inside the box for an 83rd minute equaliser to send the game to penalties.

Stags twice got through on penalties in last year's sensational run to the fourth round.

But it wasn't to be this time.

Last year's hero, keeper Pym, gave Stags the advantage when he saved Thomason's kick to his right.

Bowery, Gregory and Hewitt all found the Bolton net.

So, when Williams lifted his kick over for the Trotters, Stags had two bites at the cherry to win it.

But Boateng lifted his kick over and, after Charles made it 3-3 under extreme pressure, Lewis had his penalty saved.

Swan was then the unlucky man in sudden death as Stags suffered penalty heartbreak and exited this year's competition at the very first hurdle.

BOLTON: Southwood, Johnston, Santos (Toal 46), Forino (Dacres-Cogley 73), Williams, Matete, Morley (Thomason 62), Osei-Tutu, McAtee (Collins 62), Adeboyejo, Arfield (Charles 62); substitutes: Coleman, Iredale, Sheehan, Schon.

STAGS: Pym, Macdonald, McLaughlin (Oshilaja 46),, Flint (Bowery 46),, Williams (Hewitt 78), Boateng, Lewis, Quinn (Keillor-Dunn 62)., Swan, Evans (Gregory 62), Nichols; substitutes: Flinders, Akins, Baccus, Flanagan.

REFEREE: Adam Herczeg.

ATTENDANCE: 4,131.