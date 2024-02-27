Battle for Mansfield Town starting places is amazing says midfielder Aaron Lewis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stags will again have a hugely strong bench as they head for Lewis' former club Newport County on Saturday and he said: “The competition for places is amazing and we just push each other on every day. It is a real working environment, which is great.

“You have to perform well every day in training and every game that comes around to keep your place in the squad.

“Everyone wants to be starting, but whether you're in or out the team, coming off the bench or not in the squad at all, if the team comes away with three points then that is the main goal. That's what everyone is looking for.

Aaron Lewis - battle for places is amazing right now.

“Everyone is just bouyant. You know you can call on anyone at any point and they are ready to deliver the same as the person who was in before.

“Look at 'H' (Hiram Boateng). He's not played that much this season but he came straight in and has done fantastic.

“We have no bad eggs. Everyone is a great lad on and off the pitch. We have great team morale.”

The 5-1 win over Salford City last weekend saw Mansfield finally reach the top of the table.

But Lewis said: “We have been in and around it the whole season, so going top doesn't really change anything mentally. It's not a crazy jump.

“We just have to keep doing what we've been doing that has got us to that point and not get ahead of ourselves.

“We have to keep performing week in, week out and take it game by game.

“We have a strong, experienced squad and everyone has been around enough to know it's not done until it's done. We still have a long way to go.

“It's definitely a good time to be a Mansfield Town player, but I don't think it's changed since I came in here. It's been a great time to be a Mansfield Town player since I walked through the door and saw the squad we had.

“Everyone made me feel welcome and I think we've stayed exactly the same throughout the season.

“Seeing how Mansfield did the last couple of years, it is a team that wants to push to get promoted.