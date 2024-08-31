Batting Mansfield Town dig deep to earn fine point against in-form Stockport County

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mansfield Town dug deep for a fine 1-1 draw as they became the first side to take a point off in-form Stockport County at the One Call Stadium this afternoon.

The visitors piled on late pressure to try to maintain their 100 per cent record, but Stags defended well and deserved their share of the spoils.

In-form Stockport started confidently and pushed hard in the first 15 minutes, hitting the bar after only three minutes.

But Stags settled into things and went ahead through a fine, low Hiram Boateng strike on 22 minutes.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Stockport County FC at the One Call Stadium, 31 August 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

However, the Hatters hit back on 37 minutes with a close range header from Kyle Wootton.

After both keepers had made a save, Stockport grew stronger as the second half wore on, but Stags weathered the pressure and were relieved to see a stoppage time chance go begging for the visitors.

Making four changes, Mansfield were missing Aden Flint and Keanu Baccus, both believed to have suffered knocks, while Davis Keillor-Dunn left to join Barnsley last night and Jordan Bowery dropped to the bench from the side beaten 4-1 at Lincoln City last weekend.

Into defence came Elliott Hewitt, Baily Cargill and Stephen McLaughlin, all starting after returns from injury, and Hiram Boateng into the midfield.

Stags go ahead during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Stockport County FC at the One Call Stadium, 31 August 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

New signing Ben Waine, who joined on loan from Plymouth Argyle last night, was on the home bench.

For the visitors, Tyler Onyango and Jayden Fevrier came in for their first league starts.

⬅️Jay Mingi missed out through injury, while Jack Diamond dropped to the bench.

Jack Stretton was also back on the bench after returning from injury.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Stockport County FC at the One Call Stadium, 31 August 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

A second minute home corner from Quinn was flicked on at the near post but Addai was quick to gather before Stags could profit.

Stockport countered and Fevrier went on a good run down the right, cutting into the box and firing a fierce shot from an angle that hit the underside of the bar and dropped down on the line on three minutes.

Stags cleared and the officials decided the whole ball had not crossed the line and Mansfield had got away with one.

Stockport then won a corner which was headed across goal by Onyango and wide.

Action during the Sky Bet League 1 match against Stockport County FC at the One Call Stadium, 31 August 2024, Photo credit Chris & Jeanette Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Camps was booked for blocking off McLaughlin on 12 minutes as Stags tried to get a foothold in the contest.

The home side began to enjoy some possession and probing at last and on 17 minutes McLaughlin was inches away from making the most of a fine Reed through ball down the middle.

Stags finally took a deserved 22nd minute lead.

Quinn won the ball well to set up the move to his right where Boateng and Evans played passes before Akins set up Boateng for a low 20-yard finish that fizzed through everyone into the net.

It was the first league goal the visitors had conceded all season so far.

But they were back level on 37 minutes.

A half-cleared free kick was sent back over by Camps from the left.

Horsfall met it was a goalbound header that Pym did well to reach and block only to see Wootton head home the rebound from close range.

Pym safely held Collar's rising effort from distance on 42 minutes.

A great tackle from Reed on Barry after the County man had brilliantly skipped past four opponents brought a huge cheer from the home fans as we started three added minutes with scores level at the break.

Oshilaja almost got Gregory away down the centre early in the second half as Stags tried to make an early impression.

Gregory also had a shot saved from a tight angle on the left on 50 minutes after a free kick was taken quickly.

But a minute later a Stockport break saw Barry beat Reed to the ball and race away at goal.

His shot was parried by Pym and when Barry then set up Collar, he glanced his finish over the bar.

McLaughlin sent a 25 yard free kick into the Stockport wall as the game turned into stalemate.

Hewitt received warm applause as he was replaced by Bowery on 66 minutes.

On the restart Wootton sent a cheeky backheel flick straight at Pym from Barry's pass.

On 71 minutes Febrier cut inside again from the right but blazed his shot well over the top.

Camps then came so close to a breakthrough on 73 minutes as he picked up the ball five yards inside the Stags half and accelerated through the middle unchallenged before placing a low finish wide of Pym but just wide of the right hand post.

Akins then had the ball in the Stockport net a minute later but the whistle had already gone for a foul by Evans.

Evans headed a Norwood free kick onto the roof of his own net and Pym had to claw another Norwood free kick away for a corner as the visitors pushed hard for a late winner.

New boy Waine came on for a debut on 87 minutes in place of Evans.

Four minutes were added on and midway through that some loose defending allowed Fevrier to cue up Olaofe only to see him place his low finish wide to Mansfield's relief.

STAGS: Pym, Akins, Hewitt (Bowery 66), Cargill, McLaughlin (Macdonald 76), Reed, Oshilaja, S. Quinn (Lewis 76), Boateng, Gregory, Evans (Waine 87). SUBS NOT USED: Flinders, B. Quinn, Nichols.

STOCKPORT: Addai, Touray, Horsfall, Camps, Fevrier, Collar, Pye, Wootton, Barry (Olaofe 76), Onyango, Norwood. SUBS NOT USED: Hinchliffe, Diamond, Stretton, Bailey, Mapengu, Watson. REFEREE: Scott Oldham.

ATTENDANCE: 8,293 (1,391 away)