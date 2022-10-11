Barrow win one of the best of the season says Mansfield Town ace George Maris

“I thought it was a good result for us and a game we might not have won last year,” he said.

“It was a different way of playing. Normally we don't win like that – but it was three points and one of our best results this year.

“They had a game plan and didn't let us play our usual football so we had to resort to a different style. It wasn't pretty on the eye but they are the results that matter come the end of the year.

George Maris - Stags' versatility impressive

“It showed how far we've come as a group to nick a 1-0 win, playing how we did. It will stand us in good stead. It was the same personnel you see playing the nice football.

“We just had to dig in. The defence was brilliant on the day. We had to grind it out.

“Physically, that's probably the most we've put into a game all year.”

Maris continued: “At home you see us play this lovely football and we expect to do that away. Initially you do try to do that. But you could see from the first 10 minutes it wasn't going to be that sort of game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was windy, the sun was low and we had to show different qualities.

“They are the games you hate for 90 minutes but love the journey home. It is satisfying to pick up three points on the road after a game like that.”

Stags now sit sixth and confidence is high.

“It is a similar vibe to last year as to how close the players are. You can go behind but we never look beaten,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a good start, better than last year, and we need to carry it on now as we didn't start this well last year and ended up in the play-offs. This form can take us to where we want to be.

“Last year was always playing catch-up – and we did catch up very well. But we have now set a good base in then first quarter of the season and if we can go on the sort of run we did last year it would take us way further up than just catching up with the pack.

“I don't think we've played our best football as of yet and we're still up there, so when that comes we will see where it takes us.”

Maris has played his usual deep midfield role though played further forward when in the same side as new boy Anthony Hartigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am enjoying it,” he said. “With Harts in the side I get to play further forward which I enjoy and maybe I play a bit better further forward as I have more licence to get on it. I can try to get goals or try to create something when I am further forward.

“But I enjoy either position as I get on the ball as much wherever I am.”

On Saturday's visitors Walsall, he added: “They came and made it difficult last year though we won 2-0 in the end. They are always tough and big at the back. It won't be an easy game.

“But we've played well in every home game this season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad