Barrow trip and open top bus tour to end fantastic season for the Stags
Stags head for Barrow hoping to secure second spot in League Two and then head for the streets in and around the town to thank fans for their massive support over the campaign.
“It has been an unbelievable 10 days or so since the MK Dons game, winning there, then securing promotion,” said manager Nigel Clough.
“It's been lovely to win the three games in a week as well. Then we had a very successful awards dinner on Sunday night.
“We want a positive result on Saturday. We are in second place at the moment and we'd like to stay there.
“In the company of this division and the strength of the league this year I think runners-up would be a wonderful achievement on the back of the promotion.”
Stags have the second best away record in the division behind champions Stockport County and Clough said: “Your home form is key to everything and we have performed pretty well.
“But I am pleased with the manner we've gone about our away campaign, right from the first day 2-2 at Crewe.
“There have been some great games and we've scored some great goals on the road as well – and a lot of goals as well.”
Squad-wise, he added: “Will Swan will be out with the ankle he hurt in the warm-up for the Accrington game. So it will probably be pretty much the same 18.
“We will see how George Williams is with his Achilles.
“Elliott Hewitt is 50-50, but I am not sure whether it's worth risking him being in the squad. He has a bit of tendonitis where he's been doing a bit too much on his knee.
“It may be worth leaving him out, giving him a good rest and getting him ready for pre-season.”
Full details of Sunday's bus tour are yet to be announced, but Clough said: “It's another nice way to celebrate things and get around the town and see people.
“I hope the weather is okay, that's the only thing that could ruin it.”
It was also announced this week that Stags will be redeveloping the derelict Bishop Street Stand at last and Clough said: “It's great news. I know it's been discussed for quite some time.
“I think the chairman has probably been waiting for promotion to go ahead with it.
“It's brilliant news and just shows the progress the club is making on and off the pitch.
“The stand has been sat like it for a number of years now and supporters always talk about it in forums and ask when it is going to get sorted – so it's great news.”