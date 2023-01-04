“The Christmas period was hugely frustrating us – to get four points out of nine when really we could have had all nine if we'd defended better,” said the Stags manager. “We gave away four very poor goals.

“The Walsall game completely epitomised our season so far. We have played well enough in games to get results but we have given away soft goals from the first game at Salford right the way through to New Year's Day.

“No matter how good your forward play, is it is very difficult to win games if you are conceding soft and unnecessary goals.”

Stags sit in the seventh and final play-off spot, eight points off the top three and just two points ahead of 10th-placed Barrow, whom Stags have twice beaten in league and cup encounters away from home already this season.

“Barrow had a great start to the season and are still very dangerous opponents,” said Clough.

“They are one of the most honest and hard-working sides in the league. That is what got them up there.

“They are a very difficult side to break down. We found that at their place but managed to score a couple of scrappy goals from set plays, then had to defend extremely well.

“They were probably two of our best defensive performances of the season up there. So we are capable of it and we're going to have to do that again on Saturday to get a result.”

He added: “I still think Barrow will be there or thereabouts. There are some strong sides in the top 10 at the moment, but I don't think they will be far away.

“Most teams bar the top three are having these little stutters. The top three look as though they are pulling away at the moment.