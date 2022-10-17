Fans watched Alan Smith and Dion Dublin make the draw live on BBC2 with 80 balls in the hat and Stags the very last ball to be pulled out.

It is a quick return to Holker Street for Stags, having won there 1-0 with a Jordan Bowery goal the weekend before last.

The prize money for winning a first round tie is £41,000. A number of sides drew their fourth-round qualifying ties, with replays set to be held in midweek.

Stags in action at FA Cup opponents Barrow on 8th October.

The last two seasons have seen Mansfield draw – and win at – Sunderland away at this stage.

Last season Stags then won away at Doncaster before losing a thriller 3-2 at home to Championship club Middlesbrough in round three.