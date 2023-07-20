One Call Stadium - no game now on Tuesday night.

Barnsley stated: “The game was set to be played by a Barnsley XI on Tuesday evening.

“But after assessing the squad, new head coach Neill Collins, felt that the players set to be involved would benefit from working solely within the main training group ahead of the start of the season on 5th August.”

Supporters who purchased tickets online and/or via card will be automatically reimbursed.

Supporters who purchased tickets with cash should visit the ticket office for a refund.

Stags are currently in Scotland for a five-day training camp and are due to take on Rotherham United at home on Saturday (3pm).