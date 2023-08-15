Stags have a wealth of quality midfield players fighting for a place in their side and Hartigan dropped down the pecking order after a long lay-off following a dislocated shoulder last season.

It is a return home to the capital for the 23-year-old Londoner, who started out at AFC Wimbledon from the age of 14 and made 118 starts for them.

After a loan spell at Newport County he joined Mansfield on a two year deal last August.

Mansfield Town midfielder Anthony Hartigan during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Bradford City AFC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Nov 2022. Photo credit should read : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media

Hartigan made 23 appearances for Stags in the first half of last season but, after suffering his second shoulder injury of the season at Walsall on New Year’s Day, he was sidelined until a very late substitute appearance in the final game of the season at Colchester United.

Barnet have won their opening two games of the National League season.