News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Barnet loan move for Mansfield Town midfielder Anthony Hartigan

Mansfield Town have agreed to allow midfielder Anthony Hartigan to join National League club Barnet for the season.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 15th Aug 2023, 18:02 BST- 1 min read

Stags have a wealth of quality midfield players fighting for a place in their side and Hartigan dropped down the pecking order after a long lay-off following a dislocated shoulder last season.

It is a return home to the capital for the 23-year-old Londoner, who started out at AFC Wimbledon from the age of 14 and made 118 starts for them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After a loan spell at Newport County he joined Mansfield on a two year deal last August.

Mansfield Town midfielder Anthony Hartigan during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Bradford City AFC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Nov 2022. Photo credit should read : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.mediaMansfield Town midfielder Anthony Hartigan during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Bradford City AFC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Nov 2022. Photo credit should read : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Mansfield Town midfielder Anthony Hartigan during the Sky Bet League 2 match against Bradford City AFC at the One Call Stadium, 08 Nov 2022. Photo credit should read : Chris Holloway / The Bigger Picture.media
Most Popular

Hartigan made 23 appearances for Stags in the first half of last season but, after suffering his second shoulder injury of the season at Walsall on New Year’s Day, he was sidelined until a very late substitute appearance in the final game of the season at Colchester United.

Barnet have won their opening two games of the National League season.

Given their No.18 short, Hartigan went straight into the Barnet squad for tonight’s match at Eastleigh.

Related topics:National LeagueStagsMansfield