Banner Jones renews Silver Sponsorship with Mansfield Town FC

Local law firm Banner Jones is backing the Stags for another season, renewing its Silver Sponsorship of Mansfield Town FC as part of its continued commitment to the town and wider community.

With a long-standing presence in Mansfield and a growing team based on Union Street, the firm says supporting the club is a natural extension of its work across the area – not just with individuals and businesses, but with community-focused organisations too.

The move comes hot on the heels of a major local win, with Banner Jones recently crowned Mansfield Business of the Year at the Mansfield and Ashfield Business Awards.

L-R: Michael Bradley, Head of Commercial at Mansfield Town FC; Matthew Maiden, Commercial Property Solicitor at Banner Jones; and Lynne Pope, Marketing Manager at Banner Jones.

Matthew Maiden, Director at Banner Jones and lifelong supporter of the Stags, said: “We’re proud to be part of the Mansfield Town family again this season. The club sits at the heart of our community, and the work it does – both on the pitch and through the Community Trust – makes a real difference.

“For us, the partnership is about more than just branding. It’s about showing up for the town and helping it thrive – and we’re excited to be continuing that journey together.”

The law firm first partnered with the club in 2023 and has since used the partnership to forge new relationships with other local businesses through the club’s networking programme.

Michael Bradley, Commercial Manager at Mansfield Town FC, said: “It’s fantastic to have Banner Jones back on board as a Silver Sponsor. Their support helps us grow – not just as a football club, but as a force for good in the community.

“They’re a great example of a local business that truly backs Mansfield, and we’re looking forward to building on that relationship this season.”

Banner Jones employs more than 130 people across its offices in Mansfield, Chesterfield, Dronfield, and Sheffield, offering a full range of services for individuals and business from conveyancing and Wills to Family Law, employment law, commercial property and commercial law. In Mansfield, the firm employs 19 people and is currently recruiting.

Its residential property team is the top-performing firm locally for number of completions, with new transactions up 13% year-on-year and turnaround times well ahead of the national average and their local competitors. Banner Jones also holds the number-one spot on ReviewSolicitors.co.uk for the Mansfield area, with a near-perfect client rating of 4.7/5.