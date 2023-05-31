The 27-year-old left-footed defender joins the club following two-and-a-half years at Forest Green with two promotions from Sky Bet League Two on his CV; the most recent from his time in Nailsworth as Rovers were crowned champions in May 2022.

Baily’s other fourth tier promotion was with MK Dons in 2019, finishing third in his first season in Buckinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Stags’ third new signing of the summer, boss Nigel Clough said: “He’s a natural left-footer, who was probably one of the outstanding players 12 months ago for Forest Green when they romped the division.

Baily Cargill - targeting third promotion from League Two with Stags.

“He wants the challenge of a third promotion from League Two, having achieved it with Forest Green and MK Dons and his desire is still there to get another one.”

“We think he’ll complement Alfie Kilgour well and we’re very pleased to secure his signature.”

A product of AFC Bournemouth’s Academy, the ball-playing centre-half made his Premier League debut in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From 2014 to 2015 he made seven appearances for England under-20s, scoring once on his debut.

Between 2016-2018 Baily enjoyed spells on loan from the Cherries at Coventry, Gillingham and Partick Thistle before moving to Stadium MK on a permanent basis.