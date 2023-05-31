News you can trust since 1952
Bailey Cargill signs for Mansfield Town from Forest Green Rovers

Mansfield Town have further strengthened their defensive department today with the signing of Forest Green Rovers centre-back Baily Cargill on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year.
John Lomas
By John Lomas
Published 31st May 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st May 2023, 17:27 BST

The 27-year-old left-footed defender joins the club following two-and-a-half years at Forest Green with two promotions from Sky Bet League Two on his CV; the most recent from his time in Nailsworth as Rovers were crowned champions in May 2022.

Baily’s other fourth tier promotion was with MK Dons in 2019, finishing third in his first season in Buckinghamshire.

On Stags’ third new signing of the summer, boss Nigel Clough said: “He’s a natural left-footer, who was probably one of the outstanding players 12 months ago for Forest Green when they romped the division.

Baily Cargill - targeting third promotion from League Two with Stags.
“He wants the challenge of a third promotion from League Two, having achieved it with Forest Green and MK Dons and his desire is still there to get another one.”

“We think he’ll complement Alfie Kilgour well and we’re very pleased to secure his signature.”

A product of AFC Bournemouth’s Academy, the ball-playing centre-half made his Premier League debut in a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in 2017.

From 2014 to 2015 he made seven appearances for England under-20s, scoring once on his debut.

Between 2016-2018 Baily enjoyed spells on loan from the Cherries at Coventry, Gillingham and Partick Thistle before moving to Stadium MK on a permanent basis.

Clough signed left back Calum Macdonald last week are are still in the market for another central defender.

