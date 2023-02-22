Bad news on Will Swan as Mansfield Town await roll call on injuries ahead of big all-ticket Salford Town clash

But boss Nigel Clough admitted of the nine injured players, only two had a 50-50 chance of playing with Swan and John-Joe O’Toole the latest pair in the treatment room.“It wasn't good news on Will Swan,” he said. “It's a bit more serious than we first thought.

“He had a scan and has some ligament damage in his ankle from training last week. We think he will be a few weeks. It will be how it settles down and he will have to go and get it checked by a specialist.

“It was pure misfortune. He was running back and just ended up stepping on Hiram. We thought they were injured at first but Will came off the worst.

Will Swan - latest on the Stags' injury list.

“JJ has his foot in a boot for four weeks, then will be another four weeks after that or more. By the time you're up to speed again the season is very nearly over, and that's best case scenario for him.”

On the other missing players only Callum Johnson and George Maris have any chance of playing on Saturday.

“Callum Johnson is about the only one who is progressing well and might train later in the week. He is 50-50 for Saturday,” said Clough.

“George Maris had to be dropped off the bench at Tranmere when he couldn't do the warm up. We are just seeing how he is day to day.

“Stephen McLaughlin has had an injection in his ankle which has settled it down. We are hoping he will able to do a bit of work outside later this week or next week, but there is still no real time frame on him.

“Louis Reed is coming on okay but will be a few weeks as his Rhys Oates with his shoulder, but he is not close to returning.

“James Gale has shin splints and tries to come back and has a setback, so we're not sure how long he will be.

“And Anthony Hartigan is coming well with his shoulder but is several weeks away.”

Meanwhile two younger Stags players – goalkeeper Owen Mason and striker Jimmy Knowles – have gone out on loan to National League North Kettering Town where Clough's former Forest team mate and ex-Stags assistant boss Lee Glover is in charge.

“They have both gone out to get some football,” said Clough.

“We had just done Jimmy before Will Swan got injured – about two hours before. There was no way to undo it.”

On Saturday Stags will aim to build on the current run of three successive wins and three straight clean sheets, but knows how dangerous Salford can be.

Stags lost 2-0 there on the opening day of the campaign and Clough said: “They are as good on their day as anyone – we saw that early season.

“We played pretty well but we didn't keep a clean sheet.

“That is as good an example of any this season, and that was on the first day, of why we're not further up the league.

“Going forward, we created lots of chances but didn't take any, then we gave away two soft goals.

“We can't afford to do that on Saturday or in the next 15 games. Keeping clean sheets is going to be the foundation. We must be hard to beat.

“Our team has changed quite a bit since then in terms of personnel. And we are probably in the best place we've been with confidence, despite our injuries.

“The way results have gone recently gives us a determination and resolve among the squad to give it everything we've got in the last 15 games.”

Stags fans are reminded that the club have made Saturday’s game all-ticket.

In order to maximise the capacity of One Call Stadium, the decision to transfer to all-ticket means that tickets cannot be purchased on the day of the abovementioned fixtures but allows approximately 700 additional tickets to be made available for home supporters.Supporters will be able to collect their tickets on the day of the game, however, purchases need to be completed in person at the ticket office or via telephone (01623 482 482, option 1) by 5pm on Friday 24 February.Supporters should note that the ticket office will close at 2.50pm this Saturday to enable staff to pay their respects to former Stags’ defender Kevin Bird prior to kick-off.

Tickets are available to purchase online via www.stagstickets.co.uk until midnight on Friday.

