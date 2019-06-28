Backroom duo back at Mansfield Town

Two crucial members of the backroom staff at Mansfield Town have returned to the club’s fold under new manager John Dempster.

Goalkeeper coach Ian Pledger and senior performance analyst Dan Ashby followed sacked manager David Flitcroft out the door at the disappointing end of a highly promising campaign.

But Dempster has told the pair he wants them to stay at the club on his team.

“I was aware of Ian’s relationship with the two senior goalkeepers,” said Dempster.

“I think he has developed them brilliantly as you could see in some of their performances last season, which was important to me.

“With Dan I have worked closely with him over the last two or three weeks now, looking at clips of players and discussing them with him.

“Speaking to people internally and externally he is a highly-rated young analyst. He is someone I am looking forward to working with.

“His knowledge of the game is of a slightly different mindset to a former player and he is a valuable asset.”