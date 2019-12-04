Back scan for Mansfield Town wide man Kellan Gordon

Mansfield Town defender Kellan Gordon faces a scan on a niggling back problem, but Stags still expect him and ill captain Krystian Pearce to be fit for Saturday's big home clash with high-flying Cheltenham Town.

“In Kellan’s last couple of games, he’s been playing with some back pain,” said assistant boss Lee Glover after Gordon missed the penalties defeat at Port Vale last night.

“He’s had a few painkillers and played through it for the club – we want people to show that sort of determination and character.

“But we have to be careful. People can't be taking tablets or painkillers to get through games. But the lad has tried for the club.

“It has come to the stage where we need someone to have a look at what are the underlying problems.

“But that attitude he’s shown since he came through the doors is something that we want to encourage. I think he’ll be available for Saturday.”

On Pearce, who also missed last night's game, he added: “Krystian Pearce should be back for Saturday – he’s got a bug. We needed to be cautious with him.”

Glover said some of the players who in last night has pushed their claims for a place against Cheltenham.

“I thought Bish (Neal Bishop) and Macca (Alex MacDonald) did well and Clarkey (James Clarke) was great at right-back. I also thought CJ (Hamilton) had one of his better games – I thought he looked dangerous.

“He got himself a goal and caused a threat. You look at the positives and there were a few.”