Axed Mansfield Town duo challenged to prove boss Graham Coughlan wrong and fight to stay

Although experienced Mansfield Town pair Krystian Pearce and Jacob Mellis have been told they can leave, boss Graham Coughlan has challenged the pair to prove him wrong and fight to stay.

Club captain Pearce, who has been with Stags since July 2015, and former Chelsea midfielder Mellis, who arrived in May 2017, are free to go in this window if anyone comes in for them as Coughlan looks to freshen things up.

But he has told them the door remains open if they can convince him they want to stay and battle.

“Both Krystian and Jacob have been told they can move on and seek challenges elsewhere,” he said.

“It's unfortunate but I just thought the club was going a little bit stale and we needed freshening up.

“I have had an open and honest conversation with them and both players were accepting of the fact that maybe it is time for them to move on in their careers.”

However, he added: “But I wouldn't say their Mansfield careers are over or jump to any conclusions.

“Should they roll their sleeves up and maybe make me change my mind, work hard, do what we are asking for and buy into what we're asking for, there is opportunity and chance for every player.

“But as of now, like every other player I suppose, they are in the shop window not only for the club but for themselves.

“There is opportunity and chance for them here, but at this moment in time I am going to move a different way and if somebody wants to come and take them they can. They're more than welcome.

“That's the situation I have found myself in. The dressing room has gone a little bit stale. People have probably been here a little longer than they should. I am just trying to freshen the place up a little bit and give it a different outlook.

“I am looking for young, fit, hungry and enthusiastic players.”

Stags now prepare for the long haul to Plymouth at the weekend.