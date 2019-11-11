Away tie at Shrewsbury Town or Bradford City for Mansfield Town in FA Cup draw

Mansfield Town must travel to either Shrewsbury Town or Bradford City in round two of this season’s FA Cup following tonight’s draw.

That was the Stags’ reward for Saturday’s 1-0 home win against National League strugglers Chorley.

League One Shrewsbury, who have only lost one of their last eight games in all competitions, are 11th in the table and were held 1-1 at home by Bradford at the weekend, forcing a replay.

League Two rivals Bradford are currently second in the table.

Neighbours Notts County were drawn away to Northampton Town.

Tonight’s draw was conducted at Oaklands Park, the home ground of Chichester City - the lowest-ranked club left in the competition - by Dion Dublin and Mark Bright.

The second round is scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, 30th November with winning clubs receiving £54,000 from The FA prize fund, Stags having already pocketed £36,000 for Saturday’s win over Chorley.