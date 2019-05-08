Awards night was perfect tonic to boost Mansfield Town’s devastated players

Mansfield Town manager David Flitcroft believes having to attend Sunday evening’s club awards night was the best tonic his squad could have had after the heartbreak of missing out on automatic promotion the day before.

“Saturday was difficult in every aspect and Saturday night was a low point,” he said.

“But then you wake up on Sunday to messages of support and words of wisdom from people who are important in your life, it was a completely different day. It was a day for fighting, moving forward and planning for Newport.

“Luckily we had the awards dinner that night and it was the best thing that could have happened.

“They might have been moping and skulking around, but there were over 400 people at the awards.”

He continued: “There was a montage of the season and how it had gone and it’s mad when you look at how successful the team has been this season, what they have achieved and how far they’ve come with four in the EFL team and two in the PFA team.

“You just realise this group of players have had a really good season. We have hit a lot of our key performance indicators. It gave us hope moving forward at that awards dinner.”